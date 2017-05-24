Selena Gomez isn't strapped for cash by any means, but her latest purchase is quite financially responsible.
E! News can confirm the "Bad Liar" songstress is now the proud homeowner of a gorgeous Studio City, Calif. abode, which she purchased for an admittedly modest $2.25 million. Sure, any property in the seven-figures region isn't necessarily a bargain but given Hollywood's love of massive mansions (with massive price tags), Gomez scored a sweet deal.
The newly remodeled pad rings in at 3,188 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two spacious walk-in closets with plenty of room for Selena's oh-so enviable wardrobe. Gomez's new spread is all about details, thanks to French doors, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout room to room.
Trulia
Not to mention the chart-topper's multiple fireplaces, spa-like master bath and extravagant kitchen with state-of-the-art amenities.
As for the backyard, expect Selena to soak in plenty of sun this summer season by the pool. Her brick-lined backyard boasts a swimming pool and spa and entertaining pavilion, plus fruit trees, vegetable beds and a grape arbor shall Selena ever pick up a passion for gardening.
It seems as if Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd have been on the same page as of late since the hip-hop superstar recently dropped almost $20 million on a Hidden Hills estate.
And while SelGo and The Weeknd have yet to move in together, they now have double the property to let their romance grow.