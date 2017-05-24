Selena Gomez isn't strapped for cash by any means, but her latest purchase is quite financially responsible.

E! News can confirm the "Bad Liar" songstress is now the proud homeowner of a gorgeous Studio City, Calif. abode, which she purchased for an admittedly modest $2.25 million. Sure, any property in the seven-figures region isn't necessarily a bargain but given Hollywood's love of massive mansions (with massive price tags), Gomez scored a sweet deal.

The newly remodeled pad rings in at 3,188 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two spacious walk-in closets with plenty of room for Selena's oh-so enviable wardrobe. Gomez's new spread is all about details, thanks to French doors, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout room to room.