Selena Gomez's New Los Angeles Home Is Totally Affordable, by Hollywood Standards

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Zac Efron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jeff Varner, Zeke Smith, Survivor

Survivor: Game Changers Finale Addresses Jeff Varner Outing Zeke Smith

Dirty Dancing

ABC's Dirty Dancing Remake: 8 Major Changes From the Original Movie

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Selena Gomez isn't strapped for cash by any means, but her latest purchase is quite financially responsible. 

E! News can confirm the "Bad Liar" songstress is now the proud homeowner of a gorgeous Studio City, Calif. abode, which she purchased for an admittedly modest $2.25 million. Sure, any property in the seven-figures region isn't necessarily a bargain but given Hollywood's love of massive mansions (with massive price tags), Gomez scored a sweet deal. 

The newly remodeled pad rings in at 3,188 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two spacious walk-in closets with plenty of room for Selena's oh-so enviable wardrobe. Gomez's new spread is all about details, thanks to French doors, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout room to room.

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

Selena Gomez, Real Estate, Home

Trulia

Not to mention the chart-topper's multiple fireplaces, spa-like master bath and extravagant kitchen with state-of-the-art amenities. 

As for the backyard, expect Selena to soak in plenty of sun this summer season by the pool. Her brick-lined backyard boasts a swimming pool and spa and entertaining pavilion, plus fruit trees, vegetable beds and a grape arbor shall Selena ever pick up a passion for gardening. 

It seems as if Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd have been on the same page as of late since the hip-hop superstar recently dropped almost $20 million on a Hidden Hills estate.

And while SelGo and The Weeknd have yet to move in together, they now have double the property to let their romance grow.

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Real Estate , Home , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again