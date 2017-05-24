It's been less than seven months since news broke ofPrince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle's uncommon romance, but many of the details of their relationship are still a mystery to the world. What the public does know is slim—and that's mainly that the prince seems to be pretty serious about the American actress.

So how do these two high-profile people keep the deets of their romance the best-secret in the world? We've got a few ideas...

Location, Location, Location: The Suits actress is from Los Angeles, where a celeb bumps into the paparazzi just going to the super market, but she actually lives in Toronto, where there are significantly less professional shutterbugs, most of the year. The 35-year-old American also films in Norway, so she can be hard to pin down if you're a pap on the prowl.