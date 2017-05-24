Caution! This article contains spoilers for tonight's finale of Arrow, so if you haven't watched, get off the island!

Prometheus may be dead, but he's probably not the only one.

Season five's big bad pulled out all the stops to really make Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) very, very mad in tonight's finale. Chase (Josh Segarra) had kidnapped every single person he loved or even cared at all for, forcing Oliver to gather up all his favorite villains to help take him down, and everything just had to go down back where Oliver's story began: on Lian Yu.

Nearly everything Oliver and his little team of supervillains got up to turned out to be a trap, but they did manage to free Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), Curtis (Echo Kellum), Samantha (Anna Hopkins), and Thea (Willa Holland) pretty quickly into the hour.