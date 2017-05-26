With the sun shining and temperatures rising, it's officially time for outdoor entertaining.

Memorial Day weekend has arrived kicking off the unofficial start to summer. And before water parks begin to crowd again and BBQ smells begin to fill the air, we had to ask an expert for some must-have items for the season.

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Christina El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop star has been designing and renovating houses of all shapes, sizes and conditions. Lucky for us, we've watched it all unfold on HGTV and received a few handy tips in the process.

With the long weekend upon us, Christina decided to share some of her favorite products for the summer season.