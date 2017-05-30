Nico Tortorella meets with Tyler Henry this Wednesday.
On the next episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Younger star sits down with Tyler and is connected to his late grandfather.
In this clip from the reading, Tyler tells Nico that he's making a strong "L" connection and then repeats the word "Lou." A shocked Nico then tells Tyler that his late grandfather's name is Lou and shows him the object that he brought, a bracelet with his grandfather's name on it.
"I was only two years old when he passed so I didn't know him on a personal level," Nico says. "I know that him and I were really connected when I was alive just from word of mouth of the family."
Nico continues, "He's always been such a staple of the family story so his love and his legacy lives on."
Watch Nico tear up while talking about his grandfather in this clip from Hollywood Medium!
