Caution! There are spoilers here, so if you haven't watched tonight's season finale of The 100, turn back now!

Well, the world ended.

The 100's season four finale gave us that death wave of fire that the show has been promising since the very end of season three, but it really did its best to make us as stressed as emotionally possible beforehand. While Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and her new clan of 1200 survivors were safely tucked away in the bunker, Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy (Bob Morley), Raven (Lindsey Morgan), Monty (Chris Larkin), Harper (Chelsey Reist), Murphy (Richard Harmon), Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira), and Echo (Tasya Teles) all knew that making it to space in a rocket built for two was their only hope.

Monty nearly died trying to retrieve some equipment, Echo nearly killed herself, and Raven nearly gave up, but the biggest problem came when the communications system on the rocket went down. Raven had been planning to use the comms to restore power to the ark, but without the communications system, they wouldn't be able to dock or live. So with just minutes left before they had to get off the ground, Clarke was sent to a satellite tower a mile away to get a signal to the ark. Of course, it didn't work the way it was supposed to, so Clarke had to climb to the top and actually move the satellite herself.