Val Kilmer Is Ready to Reprise the Iceman in Top Gun Sequel

Val Kilmer can be Tom Cruise's wingman anytime.
As the A-list movie star finally confirmed a Top Gun sequel is officially underway, Cruise's co-star took to social media Wednesday with an announcement: He's ready to spread his wings and fly! Kilmer wrote alongside a selfie with his Iceman character on a graphic T-shirt, "friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"
Did you hear that, Tom? Val is ready to take one more ride into the danger zone.
Thanks to the beloved military drama that celebrated its 20th-anniversary last year, Kilmer became a household name and undeniable heartthrob throughout the 80s and 90s. He starred as Iceman, Cruise's rival-turned-comrade, in the classic blockbuster.
Tom sent Top Gun fanatics into a frenzy earlier this week when he shared the exciting production development while promoting The Mummy in Australia.
"It's true, yeah it's true," he told Sunrise, with a huge smile spread across his face. "You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it's happening, it is definitely happening."
"You're the first people that I've really said it [to]," he added. "This is going to happen."
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is reportedly involved in the project, but all other details remain top secret.
As for Kilmer, he recently underwent a flurry of health issues but appears to be on the mend. In a recent Reddit AMA, the 57-year-old actor confirmed Michael Douglas' claims that he was diagnosed with cancer.
"He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time," Val replied. "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."
When asked about returning to the big screen for Top Gun 2 he replied, "Hell yes. What a hoot it will be..."
