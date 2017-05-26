Tyler Henry Connects Coco to Her Late Grandmother, Who Makes a Joke About Her "Sexual" 2011 Song "Shoe Freak"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Orlando Bloom

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Elizabeth, Kyle, What Happens at The Abbey

Watch What Happens at The Abbey Star Elizabeth Confront Kyle After Being "Unintentionally Body Shamed" By Him

Second Wives Club 104, Katie Cazorla

Second Wives Club Recap: Katie Cazorla's New Business Faces a Major Setback and Shiva Safai Plays Matchmaker for Her Brother

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Your grandma is joking about you singing."

Coco's grandmother knows all about her singing career...according to Tyler Henry! On Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with Coco and is able to connect her with her late grandmother, who makes a joke about her 2011 song called "Shoe Freak."

"She's like laughing about this uh oh…she's finding this to be like amusing on her end," Tyler tells Coco in the clip above.

"Maybe she heard 'Shoe Freak,'" Coco's husband Ice-T says from the other room.

Coco explains, "I did a record called 'Shoe Freak' and I'm kinda getting all sexual about it."

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

Coco, Hollywood Medium

E!

That's when Tyler tells Coco that her grandma "knows" all about the song!

"Grandma heard 'Shoe Freak' I'm out, I'm done," Ice-T jokes after hearing this.

Take a look at the clip above to see Tyler connect Coco to her late grandmother!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Coco , Ice-T , Tyler Henry , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again