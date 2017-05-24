Jenelle Evans is one step closer to having all of her children under one roof.

The Teen Mom 2 star faced estranged mother Barbara Evans in court Wednesday, where she revealed to E! News exclusively the stipulations of their custody agreement for Jenelle's 7-year-old son, Jace Evans.

Barbara was granted primary custody of their child, but unlike their previous agreement, the pair now has a visitation schedule in place—an admittedly positive turn of events for the reality TV star. According to Jenelle, she will have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer season.

As fans of the popular MTV reality series know, Jenelle often butt heads with Barbara over when and where she could see her son because she did not have court-mandated visitation rights. This agreement, Evans shared, is bittersweet for the mom of three.

"I'm not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore," Jenelle told E! News, "and at the moment that's all I care about. [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn't the day, sadly."