There is no official rule book for being a Real Housewife. No commandment written in stone that says, thou must stab thou neighbor in the back or thou shall not ever pack for a trip off-camera. And it seems highly unlikely that the ancient seas have unearthed a scroll decreeing that Scary Island will be the center of all drama.

And yet there are a great many unwritten rules, one of which seems to be that plastic surgery is a rite of passage. Nay, even a requirement of passage. Looking good is integral to being on television, and clinging to youth (or at least a youthful appearance) at all cost is one of the few things that binds these women from all walks of life together. This passion for surgical treatment is evident from the first moment the audience meets many of the cast of the Real Housewives.

"If you're going to talk about me behind my back, at least check out my great ass," decries Carole Radziwill in the opening credits of New York's sixth season. Alexis Bellino of Orange County dared to ask, "God is my savior, my husband is my king, and my body? It's sinful." And Vicki Gunvalson rained down from the heavens to declare simply, "I don't want to get old!"