Justin Bieber forgot the lyrics to the number one song in the country, which just so happens to be his song.

The "Sorry" singer had a performance Tuesday night at 1 Oak in NYC. During his appearance, he attempted to perform his hit track with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, but it didn't quite go as planned.

All seems to be going great until the chorus comes around and 23-year-old musician did some improvisation of the lyrics.

Instead of singing, "Nos vamos pegando, poquito a poquito," he sang, "Nos vamos pegando, I quit smoking ciggies."