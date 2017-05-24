Wonder Woman London Premiere Canceled After Manchester Bombing

Wonder Woman's London premiere, which had been scheduled for May 31, was canceled Wednesday, two days after a fatal attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the U.K," Warner Bros., the film's distributor, told E! News in a statement. "In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London."
Director Patty Jenkins and cast members Gal Gadot, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine and Robin Wright promoted the movie on ABC's Good Morning America in New York City Tuesday. Gadot later appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show, while Seth Meyers interviewed Pine on Late Night.
Warner Bros.
The terrorist attack occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, just as Grande had finished her set, when a 22-year-old suicide bomber detonated a device that killed 22 people and injured 59 more. Local authorities confirmed Wednesday that three men had been arrested in connection with the attack, and a fourth man "carrying a package" has been taken into custody. Though ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, local police said they're still investigating all leads.
Wonder Woman will open in U.K. theaters June 1 before premiering in the U.S. June 2. E! News' Will Marfuggi interviewed the cast in California over the weekend, where Gadot admitted her daughter isn't at all fazed by the hype around the movie. "I think it's healthy. We don't make a big deal of it in the house. We don't go, like, 'Hey, look at me! It's mommy!' It's random, and when she sees it, then it's nice and it's sweet. She sees dolls or figures of Wonder Woman. She goes, 'Mom! Wonder Woman!'" she said. "She wouldn't even yell; she would whisper it to me."