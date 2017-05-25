Tyler Henry spoke with Alan Thicke about his health before his passing.

On Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler meets with Alan's widow Tanya Thicke and they watch Tyler's reading with Alan, which took place just months before his death.

Alan passed away in Dec. 2016 from a "ruptured aorta" and a "stanford type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate. And in this clip from the episode, Tyler and Tanya watch the reading with Alan where Tyler warns him about his health and his heart.

"I really want to keep this in mind…I have to talk about health and it's kind of health with family," Tyler tells Alan in the clip. "For the men in your family it's really good to just take into consideration that blood pressure is going to be something that we really have to keep in mind."