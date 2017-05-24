"The great war is here" in the first Game of Thrones season seven trailer. And what a war it looks like. They're not throwing the word "great" around lightly.
Gulp.
"Enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies to the north," Lena Headey's Cersei says in the video below. "Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it."
The trailer features all your favorites doing what they do best, including sitting atop the Iron Throne. Cersei isn't giving that seat up easily, but there are definitely challengers coming her way.
"We're the last Lannisters," she says. "The last ones who count."
Don't be so sure about that.
"I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms," Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen says. "And I will."
Keep your eyes peeled for Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and a fair amount of dragons, sex and battles. It looks like season seven will not disappoint.
HBO previously released the official season seven key art which features the Night King being super creepy, as expected. While this season was delayed from its normal spring premiere, it looks like for good reason. "Just finished reading season 7," Williams previously tweeted. "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
And yes, the start of season seven means the beginning of the end for the HBO fantasy drama, but that doesn't mean the end of adventures in Westeros. HBO is working on several spinoffs. Details are being kept under wraps but there is more than one project in the works to continue the tales of George R.R. Martin's characters.
Game of Thrones season seven premieres Sunday, July 16 on HBO.