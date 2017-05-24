"The great war is here" in the first Game of Thrones season seven trailer. And what a war it looks like. They're not throwing the word "great" around lightly.

Gulp.

"Enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies to the north," Lena Headey's Cersei says in the video below. "Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it."

The trailer features all your favorites doing what they do best, including sitting atop the Iron Throne. Cersei isn't giving that seat up easily, but there are definitely challengers coming her way.