Lady Antebellum, Earth, Wind & Fire and More Musical Pairs to Perform at 2017 CMT Music Awards

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Karlie Kloss

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Did "American Idol" Blow Too Much Money on Katy Perry?

Luis Fonsi Talks "Despacito" Performance on "The Voice"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are bringing artists together for one show-stopping ceremony. 

According to a fresh announcement Wednesday, the annual award show will feature paired performances from The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood

The industry superstars will join Blake SheltonBrett EldredgeLuke BryanMiranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett, all of whom have already been announced as performers. 

The star-studded show will kick off from Nashville's Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m.

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals

Lady Antebellum

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for On Location Experiences

Nashville star Charles Esten is set to host this year's show while Kelsea Ballerini Rhett and Urban lead the pack with four nominations each—the most of any nominee this year. 

Before the main event, fans can vote for their picks for "Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year," "Duo Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year," "CMT Performance of the Year" and "Social Superstar of the Year" online.

With just two weeks until the big night, let the countdown begin!

TAGS/ 2017 CMT Music Awards , Music , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again