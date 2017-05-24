Audiences will see more of Chris Pine than ever before when Wonder Woman premieres in theaters nationwide June 2. In one memorable scene, the 36-year-old actor appears nearly naked, and—understandably—Pine wanted to be the best shape of his life before shooting it. "Does that weigh on you in the days and weeks leading up?" E! News' Will Marfuggi wondered.

"You f--king bet it does, man," Pine admitted, adding that he viewed it as a challenge. "I was excited. I was like, 'All right, man. Now the gauntlet is thrown. I've got something to prep for.'"

Pine shot three movies back to back—Hell or High Water, Star Trek Beyond and Wonder Woman—so he was "prepping" for "probably six months" knowing that he had to drop trou. Moments before director Patty Jenkins called "action," Pine got his blood flowing off-camera. "It's a 40-foot screen. If people are laughing at you doing push-ups on the set on the day, I don't really care, because I'm going to be in Slovakia," he argued. "I've got to prep for the Slovakians."