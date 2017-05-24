Jackson Lee / Splash News
Jackson Lee / Splash News
J.Lo joined the tracksuit club—literally.
Of course, we've seen Jennifer Lopez rock similar looks previous to this one, but she quite literally joined the ranks of celebs before her who have worn the exact. same. tracksuit.
Don't believe us? Jessica Alba flew in the $1,148 cashmere Olivia von Halle ensemble (seen here), Gigi Hadid played with wigs in hers (seen here), Suki Waterhouse prepped for a shoot in hers (seen here) and Jourdan Dunn took mirror selfies in hers (seen here). Crazy, right?
Because you probably don't have close to $1,200 to spend on loungewear, check out the similar selects below!
Cropped Sweatshirt with Wide Sleeves, $40; Jogging Trousers with Cord, $40
Cashmere Sweater, Was: $400, Now: $200; Two-Tone Cashmere Track Pants, Was: $495, Now: $248
Intarsia Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater, Was: $450, Now: $225; Intarsia Wool and Cashmere-Blend Track Pants, Was: $495, Now: $218
Article continues below
Emma Fit Running Sweat Top, $20; Felicity Fit Running Joggers, $24
Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $199; Cashmere Pants, $149
Article continues below
Gwen Black Side Stripe Hoody, $27; Gwen Black Side Stripe Joggers, $21
French-Terry Pullover, Was: $215, Now: $159; Frayed French-Terry Tapered Pants, Was: $275, Now: $97
Orli Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshit, $73; Keller Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Track Pants, Was: $78
Article continues below
All you need now are some fresh sneakers.
Stay comfy this season.