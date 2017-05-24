Jennifer Lopez Wears the $1,148 Tracksuit Every Celeb Owns

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Karlie Kloss

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Drake

How Drake & Justin Bieber Want You to Dress, According to Their Lyrics

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Elle Fanning

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jackson Lee / Splash News

J.Lo joined the tracksuit club—literally.

Of course, we've seen Jennifer Lopez rock similar looks previous to this one, but she quite literally joined the ranks of celebs before her who have worn the exact. same. tracksuit.

Don't believe us? Jessica Alba flew in the $1,148 cashmere Olivia von Halle ensemble (seen here), Gigi Hadid played with wigs in hers (seen here), Suki Waterhouse prepped for a shoot in hers (seen here) and Jourdan Dunn took mirror selfies in hers (seen here). Crazy, right?

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

Because you probably don't have close to $1,200 to spend on loungewear, check out the similar selects below!

ESC: Tracksuits

Zara

Cropped Sweatshirt with Wide Sleeves, $40; Jogging Trousers with Cord, $40

ESC: Tracksuits

N.Peal Cashmere

Cashmere Sweater, Was: $400, Now: $200; Two-Tone Cashmere Track Pants, Was: $495, Now: $248

ESC: Tracksuits

Chinti and Parker

Intarsia Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater, Was: $450, Now: $225; Intarsia Wool and Cashmere-Blend Track Pants, Was: $495, Now: $218

Article continues below

ESC: Tracksuits

Boohoo

Emma Fit Running Sweat Top, $20; Felicity Fit Running Joggers, $24

ESC: Tracksuits

Off-White

C/O Virgil Abloh Woman Cotton-Toweling Tracksuit, $865

ESC: Tracksuits

Magaschoni

Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $199; Cashmere Pants, $149

Article continues below

ESC: Tracksuits

PrettyLittleThing

Gwen Black Side Stripe Hoody, $27; Gwen Black Side Stripe Joggers, $21

ESC: Tracksuits

T by Alexander Wang

French-Terry Pullover, Was: $215, Now: $159; Frayed French-Terry Tapered Pants, Was: $275, Now: $97

ESC: Tracksuits

Kain

Orli Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshit, $73; Keller Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Track Pants, Was: $78

Article continues below

ESC: Tracksuits

Missguided

Grey Star Print Lounge Tracksuit, $51

All you need now are some fresh sneakers.

Stay comfy this season.

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Gigi Hadid , Jessica Alba , Jourdan Dunn , Suki Waterhouse , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Shopping , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again