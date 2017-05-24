London police arrested a man in possession of a knife near Buckingham Palace Wednesday as the U.K. remains on heightened alert following a terrorist attack in Manchester that killed at least 22 people.

Authorities detained the man on The Mall moments before Queen Elizabeth II passed by in a car on her way to St Paul's Cathedral, to attend a service to mark the centenary of the Order of the British Empire with her husband Prince Philip, the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph reported. The person was not identified and it is unclear if charges were filed.

Police said the incident, is not believed to be terror-related and no injuries were reported, the outlet said. Photos showed officers surrounding the man, handcuffed while sitting on the ground, with one of them holding a container that appeared to contain a large knife.