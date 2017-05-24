Behold the power of Dancing With the Stars. Normani Kordei may not have won the season 24 competition, but she's coming out with something more: a new outlook on life.
"I think that everybody is super deserving. We all walked n with expectations and goals that we set for ourselves and I think I accomplished just that," she told E! News after Rashad Jennings took home the top prize. "I'm a stronger, creatively, even as a human being I've learned so much and I've just grown and I had the best partner ever and I wouldn't be able to get this journey without him."
Kordei was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy for the season. Their final dance, a fusion of Argentine tango and foxtrot to Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," netted them a perfect 40 from the judges.
So what is it about Dancing With the Stars that's so transformative?
"It's the nagging pros. They teach you patience for sure," Chmerkovskiy joked.
"I don't know. I feel in a way it helped me discover myself and I think that it's just about the people surrounding us. It's really become a family down to the wardrobe department, the make-up…It's just been very, very fun and I've found myself. I don't even know how it has the power that it has, but it's impacted me greatly," Kordei said.
What's next? New Fifth Harmony music. Kordei promised a single is coming out "very soon."
