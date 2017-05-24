Is there anything Priyanka Chopra can't do?

The 34-year-old actress is the latest person to appear in Vogue's "73 Questions" series. While giving a tour of her New York City apartment—check out her insane bar!—Chopra sings her fave Taylor Swift song, does a terrible Boston accent and runs in slow-motion, Baywatch-style.

In the beginning, Chopra is asked to share a "misconception Americans have about Indians." For one thing, the actress says, not everyone in India is in an arranged marriage. Furthermore, she clarifies, Indian people don't "speak a language called Indian—it's like saying I speak American." On the flip side, she admitted, many Indians assume "all Americans are super rich and you can sue anyone here—though that might be true!" Her favorite thing about the United States is that it's "the land of the free and the home of the brave." Well, that and the "cheeseburgers!"

Chopra's American accent isn't so bad, but her Boston accent needs work. After softening her r's to say "park the car in the yard," the actress says, "I'm never doing a Boston accent again!"