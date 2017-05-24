There's a reason she's Wonder Woman.

With just a few more days until the premiere of the highly anticipated superhero installment, Gal Gadot paid a visit to The Tonight Show for a round of "Box of Lies." It seems the actress is just as fierce and tactical in real life as she is in her character.

The signature Tonight Show game involves Jimmy Fallon and his guest sitting across from each other with a barrier in between them. After selecting a boxed mystery item, each player then has to describe the item to the other player, who has to guess whether their opponent is making it up or not.