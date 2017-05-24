This will take some getting used to.

Sony Pictures released the third trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming early Wednesday morning, giving audiences a better idea of just how involved Tony Stark (a.k.a. Iron Man) will be in Peter Parker's journey to becoming a superhero in his own right.

Sure, Peter helped his mentor in the battle against The Avengers in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, where his abilities and ingenuity rivaled fellow newbie Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). But he's still young—like, might-fail-his-high-school-Spanish-test young—so he's going to need all the guidance he can get. But after all he's seen, Tony is wary of letting him get too involved in the fight against good and evil. "Can't you just be a friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man?" Tony asks.