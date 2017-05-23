Irina Shayk Walks First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Newborn Daughter

Welcome back to the red carpet, Irina Shayk.

Less than two months after welcoming her first child with Bradley Cooper, the Victoria's Secret model headed to Cannes where she turned heads with a stunning look.

While the attending the screening for Radiance during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Irina stepped out in a sparkling Versace gown with diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz.

"Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!" Irina shared on Instagram late Tuesday evening. "Can't thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress..#LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz."

Close friend Candice Swanepoel would later comment on the photo by simply writing, "Amazing!"