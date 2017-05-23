Irina Shayk Walks First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Newborn Daughter

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Welcome back to the red carpet, Irina Shayk.
Less than two months after welcoming her first child with Bradley Cooper, the Victoria's Secret model headed to Cannes where she turned heads with a stunning look.
While the attending the screening for Radiance during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Irina stepped out in a sparkling Versace gown with diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz.
"Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!" Irina shared on Instagram late Tuesday evening. "Can't thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress..#LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz."
Close friend Candice Swanepoel would later comment on the photo by simply writing, "Amazing!"
While the new mom has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, E! News has learned a few sweet details about how Irina is embracing life as a parent to daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.
A source recently shared with E! News that being a mother "feels so natural" for the supermodel.
"She is such a loving and caring mom," our insider shared. "She is in bliss. Life is good. She can't keep her eyes off her little girl."
As for dad, he's just as proud to be a parent as he continues filming A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.
"He's just in love. They are both very protective over their baby and are only letting a few close family and friends to see their baby," our source shared. "Irina's family is in town and is helping with the baby. She has help as well around their home."