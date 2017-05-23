Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may not be able to keep their talents to themselves.

As the singers continue their hot Hollywood romance, speculation is starting to spread that the pair may be working on new music together.

The rumor started when fans headed to Max Martin's Wikipedia page. When clicking on his production discography, Selena's upcoming single "In Her Element" appeared as one of his works.

Nicki Minaj, Julius Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ryan Tedder were listed as songwriters while the actual song had The Weeknd listed as a featured artist.

While Wikipedia isn't the most trustworthy site, it certainly got fans buzzing. And while the caption has since been deleted, it hasn't stopped the news from spreading.