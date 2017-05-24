Memorial Day weekend is upon us, so you know what that means: Time to put on your party pants.

More specifically, your white party pants (because, as the old saying goes, you're in the clear until after Labor Day on September 4th). You probably don't wear super-light denim on the regular, but a pop of bright white is actually the perfect way to ring in the summer season. That's mostly because there are tons of cute outfits you can create with white denim bottoms.

If you're going to a BBQ, a flirty off-the-shoulder top looks both upscale and casual paired with a denim mini. Or maybe you're off to the beach and a pair of white cutoffs teamed a soft T-shirt is more your vibe.