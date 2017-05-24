How to Get Beach Waves With a Flat Iron

Flat irons at the ready!

As long as you have your favorite hair straightener, you can achieve perfect curls. Sounds wrong, right? When you bought your flat iron, you probably had a straight hairstyle in mind. But, if you're only using this tool to straighten your tresses, you're missing out.

If you're ready for Jenna Dewan Tatum-level beach waves, get ready to take notes. This style is perfect as an everyday style, date night look or summer day party style. All you need is a flat iron, heat protectant spray and a little inspiration.