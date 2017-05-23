Amanda Seyfried has so much to smile about.
A few months after giving birth to her first child, the new mom sounds overjoyed with where her life is today. "Man, I love being a mother," she gushed to E! News. "I love my family so much."
March was a milestone month for the actress and her husband Thomas Sadoski as they secretly eloped and welcomed a daughter. Motherhood is something Seyfried has been looking forward to for a few years now.
"I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it… I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly," she told Marie Claire UK in 2015. "That's what I feel. I've been feeling it for like, two years."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
As fate would have it, Seyfried's longtime personal goal fell into place and now she has a baby girl to call her own. However, if you're waiting to see a photo of the newborn, you might want to get comfortable.
"I probably never will," she said of showing her baby to the public. "She's a secret."
The star and her actor husband are notably low-key about their personal life. In fact, when they wed, they did it with just an officiant and their dog present.
"It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other," Sadoski recalled to Jimmy Kimmel.
Overall, it sounds like Seyfried is one happy woman. "I couldn't be more in awe of my life," she told E! News.
Twin Peaks airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.