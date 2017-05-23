Rachel Lindsayis on a quest to find her happily ever after.

The Dallas-based attorney's season of The Bachelorette is off and running, with 31 hopeful men vying for a chance to make Rachel their one and only. She already revealed her Bachelorette journey ends with a diamond ring, recently spilling, "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged. I am getting my happy ending!"

But as fans of the long-running ABC series have come to understand, an engagement doesn't necessarily guarantee a trip down the aisle. (The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell is the latest couple to call it quits.) That's why E! News enlisted a Las Vegas oddsmaker to place his bet on the likelihood of Rachel marrying the lucky guy who wins her final rose.

"I would say the chances of her actually making it down the aisle and getting married are 1 in 4, which is 25 percent," Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations at Wynn Las Vegas, told us.