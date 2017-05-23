Rachel Lindsayis on a quest to find her happily ever after.
The Dallas-based attorney's season of The Bachelorette is off and running, with 31 hopeful men vying for a chance to make Rachel their one and only. She already revealed her Bachelorette journey ends with a diamond ring, recently spilling, "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged. I am getting my happy ending!"
But as fans of the long-running ABC series have come to understand, an engagement doesn't necessarily guarantee a trip down the aisle. (The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell is the latest couple to call it quits.) That's why E! News enlisted a Las Vegas oddsmaker to place his bet on the likelihood of Rachel marrying the lucky guy who wins her final rose.
"I would say the chances of her actually making it down the aisle and getting married are 1 in 4, which is 25 percent," Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations at Wynn Las Vegas, told us.
Paul Hebert/ABC
Avello's guess is based on Bachelor Nation's long history of breakups, which he explained happens a lot less often for the female romantics. Long story short, the odds of Rachel tying the knot are much higher because she's a woman.
"When you look at The Bachelor, there have been 21 men and only three have gotten married," he continued. "The odds are a lot less for the men."
"With The Bachelorette, there have been [fewer] seasons, but more success," the expert said. "The odds are just better when the women are in charge—they know what they want!"
And what Rachel wanted is certainly what she got, as she told E! News' Zuri Hall it's been difficult to keep her engagement under wraps while the show airs. "We do get to see each other here and there along the way, but it is hard because I am excited and I want everyone to know and enjoy and relish in our happiness," she dished.
May the odds be ever in your favor, Rachel! We're rooting for you.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol