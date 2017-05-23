Still confused as to what "Whaboom" really means after watching The Bachelorette premiere? You're not alone!

I still don't understand ‘Whaboom' in its entirety," Rachel Lindsay admitted to E! News' Zuri Hall on Tuesday of buzzed-about contestant Lucas' catchphrase he yelled over (and over...and over) during ABC reality hit's season opener. "But it is Lucas, it's a part of him. I think that's why he was decked out in it and speaking it every 30 seconds!"

Though Lucas' endless Whaboom-ing throughout the premiere turned off a lot of viewers (and most of the other men in the house), Rachel kept him around for another week. Why!? "I said I wanted to be entertained the first night, and that he did!"