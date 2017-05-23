Christina El Moussa's 1-Year-Old Son "Doing Great" After Falling Into Pool: "Thankfully All Is Fine"

Christina El Moussa's son took a tumble, but everything is alright. 

The Flip or Flop star's 1-year-old son, Brayden, accidentally fell into a pool while being watched by a nanny, but according to a source, the youngster is ok. 

"Thankfully all is fine and Brayden is doing great," the source told E! News. "He's his happy, healthy self and Christina was being overly cautious by taking him to the hospital to be checked out."

Child Protective Services also questioned the star and the nanny at the hospital, but according to the source, "CPS being called is part of protocol for water-related issues."

Amid her divorce from Tarek El Moussa, the reality star and her ex have both made it clear publicly their children remain their main priority. 

"Our primary focus is and always will be our kids," Christina told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan in a solo interview. "We continue to work together and there's a lot of  false stories and a lot of hype, but, in the end, we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents."

"The number one goal is to co-parent our children," Tarek echoed on Today. "We have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents."

