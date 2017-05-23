Yara Shahidi is just like any other teen—her bedroom is her safe haven.

As she juggles college prep, senior year of high school, homework, chores, her role on Blackish (plus, a potential spinoff with a starring role) and public appearances, this 17-year-old needs a place of refuge more than the average person. "My room is really the center of how I run my personal empire. It's the center of it—the kingdom and the castle," she said.

The actress enlisted help from PBTeen and the Laurel & Wolf online interior design service to create a room fit for a queen...or a Harvard student. The designers prioritized a place to study, while keeping the interiors youthful and lively. The result: a functional, cool-toned space that represents Yara's authenticity and interests.