And the The Voice's Season 12 Winner Is...

And the winner is...

The Voice crowned its season 12 victor on Tuesday night, with the competition down to Chris Blue (Team Alicia Keys), Lauren Duski (Team Blake Shelton), Jesse Larson (Team Adam Levine) and Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake). So who is the NBC reality hit competiton's latest winner?

It was (drumroll please!)... Chris Blue!

Congratulations to Team Alicia's Chris, who beat out Team Blake member Lauren in the final two. Team Blake's Aliyah landed in third place, while Team Adam's Jesse took fourth. Alicia is only the second female coach to have a winning team member, after Team Christina Aguilera member Alisan Porter won in season 10.