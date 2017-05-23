EXCLUSIVE!

ABC's Dirty Dancing Remake Will Reveal What Happened to Baby and Johnny After the Original Movie Ended

They'll always have that summer.

Break out your dancing shoes and put down your watermelons because ABC's Dirty Dancing is here! The network's three-hour remake is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 24, bringing the iconic 1987 film to a whole new generation, while transporting nostalgic fans of the original back to Kellerman's. 

"For the most part it really does stay true to the original and all the things that people loved about the first one," Abigail Breslin says E! News' exclusive video above, which features your first look at the recreation of many infamous scenes. 

But while it's staying true and "not changing the DNA," star Colt Prattes (the new Johnny) says, "We're adding something to it."

And the one thing we're really excited the new ABC movie is adding? Viewers will get to see the characters after that summer in the Catskills, something the original never showed. "The thing that was exciting to me was you find out what happens to Baby and Johnny years later," Debra Messing (aka Marjorie Houseman, Baby's mom) reveals.

And her on-screen husband Bruce Greenwood teases, "It lifts the lid on all kinds of questions you might have had about the original when you first watched it."

Remaking an iconic movie is already tricky, and it was even more so for the cast, who were all huge fans of the original. 

Dirty Dancing

ABC

"The fact that it was 30 years ago is mind-blowing to me," Messing says. "I have such vivid memories of sitting in that movie theater with my mom."

Breslin adds, "I've always been a huge fan of the original Dirty Dancing. My mom, it's her favorite movie of all-time."

To hear more from the Dirty Dancing cast about why it was the best time to bring back the iconic movie, watch the video above. 

Dirty Dancing airs Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

