In the wake of a deadly bombing in England's Manchester Arena, the Cannes Film Festival has canceled a reception for an upcoming film out of respect for victims of the tragedy.

A champagne reception for Disney's Cars 3 was slated to take place Tuesday afternoon at the annual festival in France, but in light of the attack at Manchester Arena, it was taken off the calendar.

"In the wake of last night's tragic attack, and out of respect for the casualties and all of those impacted, we are not moving forward with today's promotional activities," a publicist for the event told Variety.