"We really put our pedals on the gas," Slater said about their rehearsals for the Dancing With the Stars season 24 finals.

The two are competing against David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, and Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy for the mirrorball trophy. Jennings, a pro football player, has a game face planned for the second part of the finale airing Tuesday, May 23 on ABC.

"Game face? All smiles. We did it," he said. The second part of the finale is just going to be fun, he said and he plans to "root everyone on."

And afterward Slater will turn to wedding planning. She got engaged to fellow pro dancer Sasha Farber on the show.