Jim Carrey Addresses His Beard: "It's a Bigger Star Than Me!"

Jim Carrey is finally addressing the hairy elephant in the room.

Amid a retreat from the spotlight, the 55-year-old actor visited the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to dish on his new outlook on life and the facial hair that comes with it.

To start, he's someone outside of Jim Carrey, the star. "Don't get me wrong—Jim Carrey is a great character and I was lucky to get the part," he told Kimmel. "But, I don't think of that as me anymore."

For a blockbuster star that has been in two films in two years, it's clear there's been a shift in his life. "I used to be a guy who was experiencing the world and now I feel like the world and the universe experiencing a guy."