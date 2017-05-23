James Corden Pays Tribute to Manchester in Heartfelt Monologue

"Many of you won't have ever been in Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it. It's famous all over the world for so many wonderful things. Great football teams: Man City and Man United. It's famous for incredible music: Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the Suffragettes. It's the home of the invention of the first computer. It's a place full of comedy and curries and character," he said. "But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight. All of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency teams, Ariana and her team and all of the families affected by tonight," he said. "We'll all go to bed holding out little ones even tighter this evening."