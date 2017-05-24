In the wake of the horrific explosion at Manchester Arena shortly after Ariana Grande concluded her concert Monday evening, the singer has decided to postpone her upcoming Dangerous Woman Tour dates.
"Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," Grande's management told E! News in a statement Wednesday. "The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows though June 5 in Switzerland."
"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," Grande's team added. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."
Grande's tour was set to head to multiple countries all over Europe until June 17—where she would perform at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.
From there, she was expected to embark on the Latin American leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour followed by an Asia leg, Oceania leg and second Asia leg.
Ryan Seacrest spoke to Grande's manager "30 seconds" before Live With Kelly and Ryan Tuesday. "Part of my other job is to be at many of these pop concerts around the country. I've been friends with Ariana Grande's family for many, many years. And she—needless to say—is just devastated," he told Kelly Ripa. "They suspended her tour...She's with family and, you know, I think there's a lot of questions—some anger—because these are kids. These are kids who are looking forward, talking about it all day at school going to this show with their moms and dads and friends. That is was struck me so hard last night when watching it and what was just most upsetting, because I've stood on these stages and I've seen these 11, 12 year olds."
Hours later, Grande was photographed deplaning in Florida, where she reunited with boyfriend Mac Miller.
In a statement Tuesday morning, a representative for the O2 Arena said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families. We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande's tour and will update as soon as we have further information regarding the planned dates at The O2."
All in all, the singer was supposed to be out traveling the globe and on tour through Sept. 21, with only a few breaks in between.
Grande broke her silence on social media just hours after the explosion hit the arena with the following note to her fans:
"Broken. From the bottom of my heart. I am so so sorry. I don't have words."
Her official team shared a lengthy message via Twitter, sending support to the victims' loved ones. It read, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."