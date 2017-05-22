It's the photo that got the whole Internet talking...

The world basically fell in love with the idea of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o starring in a heist movie together after the fierce females were photographed sitting next to each other at a Miu Miu fashion show in 2014. It may have all seemed like a Twitter pipe dream, but it just became a reality at the Cannes Film Festival.

On Monday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Netflix inked a deal for the concept at the Cannes Film Festival after a "dramatic negotiation session."

The film is set to star Riri and the Oscar winner and will be directed by Ava DuVernay. The film will be written by Insecure writer, creator and actress Issa Rae, whose team confirmed to Vanity Fair that the project is in the works.

A movie based on a meme? Stranger things have happened in Hollywood!