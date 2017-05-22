Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready to take the Disneyland Resort.

Just days before celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary, the Hollywood couple traveled to Anaheim for a family day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

In several pictures posted onto social media, fans were able to spot the family with daughter North West traveling throughout the park.

"We were in Toontown and they were entering the Gadget's Go Coaster through the exit," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were just enjoying time as a family."

Kanye was spotted wearing blue sweatpants and a denim jacket. As for Kim, she went casual with a tank-top and plaid jacket wrapped around her waist.