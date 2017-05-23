Lea Michele Gushes Over Céline Dion's 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance on Fashion Police: "I Cried!"
Alan Thicke and Tanya Thicke had plans to have a baby before his passing.
In this exclusive interview with Alan's widow Tanya, she reveals to E! News that they were starting to "build a nursery" before his death. Alan passed away in Dec. 2016 from a "ruptured aorta" and a "stanford type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate.
Before his passing, Alan and Tanya met with Tyler Henry, who mentioned Alan's heart during the reading, which will be shown on next Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"The fact that he touched on the heart and kind of kept emphasizing that…my husband went in for a checkup two months later and he had a full clean bill of health," Tanya says. "So what happened to Alan is a massive heart attack, an aorta, you really…it's hereditary and there was no indication that that was in the family history so it wasn't something that the doctor's would've been looking for."
Tanya then revealed that Alan went in for a full physical because they were planning on having a baby.
"In order to go and do the whole sperm thing he wanted to get a full physical and make sure that he was healthy and ready to go," Tanya says. "So all the timing of it was unbelievable."
She then explains that something we won't see on the episode is when Alan asked Tyler if he saw children for them in their future and Tyler said "no," which Tanya thought was "strange."
"Two weeks before my husband died, we were already starting to build a baby nursery," Tanya says.
