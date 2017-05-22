Kate even offered to take a bite out of a cherry tomato that dropped on the ground, as she made her way through the blooms with BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans. Middleton also starred in newly-released PSA highlighting the importance of Children's Hospice Week.

Meanwhile, Pippa and husband James Matthews were photographed Sunday evening at Los Angeles International Airport en route to their honeymoon.

"They were happy but tired," an onlooker told E! News, "and people around them were definitely staring and wondering if it was really Pippa."

The lovebirds are expected to kick back in wedded bliss in the Pacific Islands, where they'll be staying on Tetiaroa, a two-and-a-half square mile necklace of coral islets surrounding a lagoon. Pippa and James are said to be staying at The Brando, an exclusive (and pricey!) resort built to honor Marlon Brando, who famously frequented the atoll.