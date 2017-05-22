White beaches, palm trees and exclusivity...

Yesterday, newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport en route to their romantic honeymoon in the Pacific Islands. But the lovebirds won't be staying on any of those more well-known isles in French Polynesia, like which includes Tahiti, Bora Bora, Mo'Orea, Rarotonga and more...

They'll actually be vacationing on Tetiaroa, a tiny atoll, once owned by legendary screen star Marlon Brando, which is two-and-a-half square mile necklace of coral islets surrounding a lagoon.

The newlyweds are believed to be staying at the island's only resort, The Brando, an ode to the actor who made the atoll his personal sanctuary in 1967. The villa at the resort is believed to cost $3,900 a night.

But they aren't the only A-listers who have selected Tetiaroa and The Brando for an island getaway recently. Jay Z and Beyoncé went stopped there on their baby moon. Leonardo DiCaprio has enjoyed the white sandy beaches and Barack Obama and Michelle Obama took a vacation there after the former president left office.