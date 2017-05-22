It's a(nother) boy! And Kevin Hart could not be more excited.

E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the dad-to-be over the weekend as he was promoting Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (in theaters June 2). This will be the first child for Kevin and wife Eniko Parrish, who shared the news via Instagram on Mother's Day. Kevin, who has a son and a daughter with ex-wife Torrei Hart, confessed he's relieved Baby No. 3 will be a boy.

"I'm glad we're having a boy," said Kevin. "I don't want another girl, because my daughter now is so much."