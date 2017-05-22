Funeral arrangements have been made for Chris Cornell.
The Soundgarden singer was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room. The Wayne County medical examiner's office told E! News the 52-year-old hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.
Cornell's body was transported to L.A. Sunday. "A private service will be Friday, May 26, at Hollywood Forever. Family has not yet decided on anything else," attorney Kirk Pasich said Monday. "They will be thinking about public memorials, but no decision has yet been made."
The singer, who fronted Audioslave, was in the midst of a tour when he died. Cornell's wife claimed last week that he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed. "The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing," Pasich previously told E! News, adding that "drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."
Casey Curry/Invision/AP
News of Cornell's suicide hit the music industry hard.
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds honored Cornell with a moment of silence during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday, while Ryan Adams and Metallica both covered Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" in separate concerts over the weekend. Aerosmith held a moment of silence for Cornell in Batumi, Ga., before lead singer Steven Tyler dedicated "Dream On" to the late musician. And before U2's concert in L.A. that same night, "Black Hole Sun" played through the venue. Bono later dedicated the band's "Running to Stand Still" to Cornell.
Taylor Momsen's The Pretty Reckless, which opened for Soundgarden hours before Cornell died, postponed Friday's show in Sayreville, N.J., out of respect for the musician. "It is with our grieving hearts that we have decided to reschedule tonight's show at The Starland Ballroom," the band told E! News. "We will make it up to you. More info on the new date to come soon."
The rock 'n' roll group had previously tweeted about the tragedy and offered its condolences to Cornell's family, fans and friends. "Our deepest sympathies to family and new friends we just had the privilege to join for an all too brief moment," the band said. "Our hearts are with you."