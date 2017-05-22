Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy are out for redemption, but could an injury sideline their plans for the top prize? The Dancing With the Stars pair are going into the season 24 finale in second place after a stumble during the semi-finals.
"Last week we had one of our most challenging dances," Normani says in the exclusive clip above. "The judges saw a stumble…it just shows anything can set me back. Any little thing can be the reason why I don't get the mirrorball."
For their redemption dance, the pair are taking on the quickstep again, their first dance of the competition. "Watching the quickstep back, honestly, it didn't seem so quick," Val says.
Val and Normani are just one point behind Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater on the leaderboard, so their performances in the finals are even more important. And that makes the injury Normani suffers in the clip above even more stressful.
"All of my body weight came down on it really hard and it just…," Normani says about her ankle.
"This couldn't have happened at a worse time," Val says. "I just feel terrible. This is a week that's already really intense and she's never going to admit that she's hurt."
But Normani gets back up. "I'm good," she says.
Is she?
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.