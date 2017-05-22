Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy are out for redemption, but could an injury sideline their plans for the top prize? The Dancing With the Stars pair are going into the season 24 finale in second place after a stumble during the semi-finals.

"Last week we had one of our most challenging dances," Normani says in the exclusive clip above. "The judges saw a stumble…it just shows anything can set me back. Any little thing can be the reason why I don't get the mirrorball."