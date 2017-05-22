Not many casts get to return to their canceled TV show at all, let alone 25 years later, but that's exactly what happened for the cast of Twin Peaks.

When rumors started circulating that a revival was possible, many of the stars were just as skeptical as a lot of fans were.

"When I first heard it was coming back, I thought it was a joke," Sheryl Lee told us at the show's world premiere last week. "And I kept hearing it and hearing it and I kept thinking, this joke is going on a long time. Eventually I reached out to David [Lynch] and found out it was, in fact, happening again."

Part of the skepticism stemmed from the factB that in the past 25 years, many cast members have died, and some have stopped acting altogether.

"I wasn't convinced that we could get everybody together," says Everett McGill. "I know that Jack Nance had passed away and other cast members had passed away, and I thought, well maybe some of the wind is out of it. But boy, David's enthusiasm...He's like a kid."