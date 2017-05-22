Not many casts get to return to their canceled TV show at all, let alone 25 years later, but that's exactly what happened for the cast of Twin Peaks.
When rumors started circulating that a revival was possible, many of the stars were just as skeptical as a lot of fans were.
"When I first heard it was coming back, I thought it was a joke," Sheryl Lee told us at the show's world premiere last week. "And I kept hearing it and hearing it and I kept thinking, this joke is going on a long time. Eventually I reached out to David [Lynch] and found out it was, in fact, happening again."
Part of the skepticism stemmed from the factB that in the past 25 years, many cast members have died, and some have stopped acting altogether.
"I wasn't convinced that we could get everybody together," says Everett McGill. "I know that Jack Nance had passed away and other cast members had passed away, and I thought, well maybe some of the wind is out of it. But boy, David's enthusiasm...He's like a kid."
Mädchen Amick received one very David Lynch-ian email after she reached out to try and figure out what was going on.
"I emailed David Lynch and I just said, David, are these rumors true? And he just simply said, I'll see you in the beautiful world of Twin Peaks very soon," she tells us. "I just got shivers across my body and it's been surreal ever since."
Once Lynch did manage to reunite almost everyone in the beautiful world of Twin Peaks, James Marshall describes it as a "family reunion."
"It was just a very beautiful, really neat experience," he says. "It's a very loving group of people. Everybody's really cool."
Amick found herself getting emotional.
"I was sort of like a kid in a candy store where I was just looking around and seeing all these familiar faces," she tells us. "I just started crying. I just had to keep myself from crying the whole time we were filming. It was just very touching."
SHOWTIME
While a lot of things about Twin Peaks haven't changed, Kyle MacLachlan says 25 years still made a big difference.
"It was different," he tells us. "You know, we're all a little bit older now...and we're all a little bit different, but the roles have stayed the same, so in my mind, Twin Peaks never really stopped. It's been going for 25 years in a parallel universe and we're all now just going to dip back into it again and see where we are."
Twin Peaks airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.