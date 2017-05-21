Chris Cornell may be gone, but he is not forgotten in the music industry.

During Sunday night's 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons took to the stage and delivered a touching tribute to the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer who passed away last week at just 52.

"Although tonight is a time to celebrate the music and artists of the past year, it's also a time to remember someone we lost this week. Soundgarden and Audioslave's Chris Cornell was a true innovator, a musical architect and a pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement," Dan shared. "He was a prolific songwriter, a legendary performer, a singer who had a voice for the ages and a philanthropic whose Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation helped so many children around the world."

He continued, "Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures. We send our respects as well as our love to Chris' family at this time."

Before leaving the stage, Dan asked the audience to join in on a moment of silence before going to a commercial break.