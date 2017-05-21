Cory Calls Murray a "F--king Mess" After Catching Him "All Over" Another Man on What Happens at The Abbey
Attention music fans: There's a new boy band developing millions of fans around the world.
During Sunday night's 2017 Billboard Music Awards, viewers may have noticed a seven-member group traveling the red carpet together and hitting the stage as one.
As it turns out, they are Korean-pop boy band BTS.
Before taking home the award for Top Social Artist presented by ION360, the group appeared on Live From the Red Carpet and proved just how excited they were to be at the show.
"I mean, it's crazy. This is the first time we've come to like an American award show and it's also Billboard," BTS shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "The name is really huge for us. We've been listening to Billboard since we were like eight."
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
When they found out they beat out Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes, that's when things got even more exciting.
"We still can't believe that we're standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards," the group said "It's so great to see all the artists we admire. To be in this category with such great artists, just really honored."
BTS added, "And most importantly, this award belongs to all the people around the world that shine their love and light on us by the millions and make BTS proud. Please remember what we say, love yourself."
May 21, 2017
For those who still haven't caught on to the social media superstars, we're here to drop some serious truth bombs.
Their hip-hop/R&B infused sounds have helped them earn 9.7 million followers on Twitter alone. And in just four years, the group has already released a handful of EPs including two Japanese albums and three Korean albums.
While the band has no plans to release music in English, they have performed in the United States before including sold-out arena dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.
And based on all the superstars they are meeting tonight including Camila Cabello, we can only hope they will be back for more fun in the states.
Congratulations BTS and welcome!
Watch E!'s Live From The Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 21 and tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the Billboard Music Awards. Then, watch Fashion Police: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on E!