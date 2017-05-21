Attention music fans: There's a new boy band developing millions of fans around the world.

During Sunday night's 2017 Billboard Music Awards, viewers may have noticed a seven-member group traveling the red carpet together and hitting the stage as one.

As it turns out, they are Korean-pop boy band BTS.

Before taking home the award for Top Social Artist presented by ION360, the group appeared on Live From the Red Carpet and proved just how excited they were to be at the show.

"I mean, it's crazy. This is the first time we've come to like an American award show and it's also Billboard," BTS shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "The name is really huge for us. We've been listening to Billboard since we were like eight."