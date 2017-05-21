Notorious B.I.G would have been 45 years old...today.

To celebrate his friend's 45th birthday and his life, Sean "Diddy" Combs paid a touching tribute to his slain pal, who was murdered in 1997. During the tribute, the music man brought out Biggie's son, Christopher Jordan Wallace, out on stage in a rare public appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

"Right now, I would like to bring a very special guest to the stage. He's a new groundbreaking actor. Brand-new recording artist. That's going to change the game. Please welcome biggie's son, C.J. Wallace."

The 20-year-old, who was born just months before his father was gunned down, briefly spoke about his iconic father.